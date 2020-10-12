Mother Lode Could See PSPS By Midweek

PSPS Elevated Status View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E is warning that there could be a planned power outage for many communities across the state due to high winds anticipated this Wednesday through Thursday/Friday.

Regions five and eight, which include Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, have been moved to an “elevated status.” If the weather patterns continue to worsen, the next step would be a PSPS watch, followed by a PSPS Warning. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.