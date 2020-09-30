Man Found Dead On Roadside In Columbia Identified

Columbia, CA – While the identity of a man found dead on a roadside in Columbia has been released, his exact cause of death is still not officially known.

The deceased is 52-year-old Mario Alfred Davis of Columbia. As Clarke Broadcasting was first to report here last night, Davis was found around 3:30 p.m. lying in the grass on the shoulder of 2100 block of Sawmill Flat Road near the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection in Columbia. Initially, it was reported to CHP dispatch as a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. We inquired about the possible collision to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado who relayed that it had been determined that there had been no crash and no vehicle was involved. He also disclosed that the investigation was ongoing and foul play could not be ruled out.

The investigation was turned over to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Sgt. Robert Nikiforuk detailed that the cause of death is still unknown, but it is more likely that Davis suffered from some kind of medical episode and foul play is no longer suspected. He added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine exactly what caused Davis’ death.