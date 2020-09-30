Body Found On Shoulder Of Sawmill Flat Road in Columbia area

CHP patrol car View Photo

Columbia, CA — The CHP is currently investigating the details surrounding a body that was found in the 2100 block of Sawmill Flat Road near Parrotts Ferry Road and foul play is not being ruled out.

After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado relayed that initially the incident was reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian accident, but when officers arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday they only found a male lying in the grassy shoulder of the road. CPR was initiated to try to revive the man, but he could not resuscitate and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused the man’s death has not been established yet, as Macado details, “We are confident that a vehicle was not involved. However, were still investigating the incident to determine if whether or not there’s more to this than just a medical issue. It could be foul play, however, we are unaware at this time of what exactly happened.”

Regarding any visible injuries or wounds found on the man, Machado replied, “I don’t know if there were any injuries that are consistent with determining what happened to the man.” He adds that the man has not yet been identified.