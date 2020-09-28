Roadwork On Local Highways 49, 108, 120 And Others

Road Work Sign View Photo

A few areas of Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and Calaveras will delay travel for some commuters.



On Highway 4, Monday through Friday, core drilling between Appaloosa Road and Stallion Way will limit traffic to one-way. Expect a ten-minute delay, the work is scheduled between 6:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

On Highway 26 at Jesus Maria Road, shoulder work will intermittently limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM on Monday only. Details about the project in that area that is finishing up are in the news story here.



On Highway 49 in Calaveras from the North Fork of the Calaveras River to Old Woman Gulch expect one-way traffic control for tree work. The work will begin Monday and continue to Wednesday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 from the Madera/Mariposa County Line over to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County Line, a moving closure for line striping will impact traffic. The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue to Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49/108 at Moccasin Creek to Moccasin Switchback Road traffic will be limited to one-way for fence work. The work is from Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4:30 PM.

Be aware that crews will be out at night on Highway 108 to make adjustments to traffic signals from the Yosemite Junction up to East Sonora at night. The work should not impact traffic.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite Park Boundry one-way traffic control for highway construction will delay traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday between 7 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne county at Hayward Road, one-way traffic control for drainage work will cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday between 6 AM and 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.