Tuolumne Public Health Thanks Public For Reduction In COVID-19 Cases

Sonora, CA – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County’s Thursday report. The Tuolumne Health Department says, “We would like to thank the community for their efforts in reducing COVID-19 disease transmission.” Officials also urge caution with their note of thanks, saying over the next few months; “As the weather changes, schools open, and we begin to spend more time indoors, we ask for your continued diligence. You can help keep our case rate low and our community healthy by continuing to take actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection: Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Maintain six feet of social distance with people who aren’t part of your household. Regularly disinfect surfaces.”

Two COVID-19 positive cases have recovered, a total of six cases are active in Tuolumne county. Tuolumne remains in the state’s Orange Tier 3, COVID-19 risk level. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses is detailed here. The total number of cases in the county are 227 made up of 213 residents and 14 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. A total of 11,258 tests have been done and 203 are listed as recovered. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials announced free flu shots will be available at the Tuolumne County Health Department at 20111 Cedar Road in Sonora on Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for those who are two years old and older. Face coverings are required and all visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Please call 209-533-7401 with any questions.

County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 9/15 0 0 Amador 10 9/23 0 0 Calaveras 7 9/22 3 0 Mariposa 0 9/24 0 0 Madera 515 9/23 0 11 Merced 409 9/23 25 37 Mono 3 9/23 0 0 San Joaquin 805 9/24 66 56/21 Stanislaus 325 9/23 27 92/29 Tuolumne 6 9/24 0 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 227(+0) 252 15 Calaveras 293(+13) 314 14 Mariposa 73 (+0) 75 2 Madera 3,844(+44) 4,424 65 Merced 8,254(+186) 8,828 140 Mono 160(+0) 165 2 San Joaquin 18,884(+79) 20,126 437 Stanislaus 15,758 (+115) 16,425 342 Tuolumne 203(+2) 227 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household. Stay home if you are sick.



Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community