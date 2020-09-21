Tuolumne Supervisors Call For Special Budget Meeting

Tuolumne County Budget View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday to approve the final revised budget for the current fiscal year.

The county has around 658 full-time equivalent employees, and the revised budget calls for an additional reduction of 3.5 full-time equivalent positions. You can find a rundown of the addition and subtraction of positions, by clicking here. To find a breakdown of revenue and staff, by department, click here.

The General Fund portion of the budget, which the county has the most discretion over, is proposed to be around $79.6 million. We reported in late June about the passage of the preliminary budget. The final spending plan needs to be approved before the end of the month. The special supervisor meeting starts at 9am on Tuesday.