CDFW Reopens Nine Areas Including One In Alpine County

California Department Of Fish And Wildlife View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has reopened nine areas that were previously closed due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions.

Along with the flames comes the smoke that is blanketing areas of the state including the Mother Lode earlier this week and creating poor air quality. Just this week, Yosemite National Park shut its gate through this weekend due to the wildfire impacts, as detailed here. One of the properties opening is in Alpine County. CDFW provided this list of sites that are reopening immediately:

Butte Valley Wildlife Area in Siskiyou County

Heenan Lake Wildlife Area in Alpine County

By Day Creek Ecological Reserve and Pickel Meadow, West Walker River, Green Creek, East Walker River, Cartago, and Burcham & Wheeler Flats wildlife areas all in Mono County.

The rest of the fire-related closures continue through Monday, Sept. 21.

With the fire danger currently remaining extreme in California, CDFW officials are strongly recommending hunters and outdoor enthusiasts check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. Click here for a link to CDFW and a list of the up-to-date closures.