Significant Smoke And Poor Air Quality Force Yosemite Shutdown

Yosemite, CA — Significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout Yosemite National Park is forcing its closure.

Park officials relay that all park entrance gates and roads will close starting at 5 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Sept. 17). In a press release they add, “With air quality projected to be in the unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days, the park anticipates the closure to be in effect at least throughout the weekend.”

The smoke impacts, air quality index and fire activity throughout the region with continue to be accessed, according to park officials, who inform that when conditions improve, and it is safe for visitors and employees to be in the park it will be reopened.

Park officials also note that the park’s closing is in alignment with the closure of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the surrounding national forests.

Information on the current air quality and smoke impacts in the park can be found by clicking here.