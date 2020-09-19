One Death and Seven New COVID-19 Cases in Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers 9-18-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Another person has died in Calaveras County due to the coronavirus bringing its official total to 14.

The deceased is a male over the age of 65 who tested positive for COVID-19 and resided in District 1. State privacy laws prohibit any further information regarding the man’s death from being released.

Six of the seven additional cases are among residents of the Avalon Health Care San Andreas where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus cases. As reported here on Tuesday, three residents died and in the two previous weeks, another 13 fatalities were counted. Not all are being counted in the counties tally as Health officials are awaiting officials causes of death. However, in their written COVID update they inform, “Testing at the nursing home now includes rapid antigen testing for residents and staff. Rapid testing can provide results in about 15 minutes, allowing for faster isolation of potentially infected people to help prevent further transmission of the virus to others.”

The seven new cases include a male between 50 to 64 years of age and six females over 65 years of age. Six cases are being reported in District 1. One case is being reported in District 4.One jurisdictional transfer of a previous case to another county has been recorded, removing it from Calaveras’ COVID-19 case counts. Currently, there have been a total of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county made up of 174 females and 137 males. Of those cases, 280 cases have since recovered while 17 cases remain active.

Health officials also extend this caution with the flu season approaching, “It’s likely that flu viruses and coronavirus (COVID-19) will both spread this fall and winter. Our local healthcare system could become overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever.” While the flu vaccine will not protect against coronavirus, they list these benefits to getting it:

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.

Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

Prevent flu this fall and winter.

The department is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic on October 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calaveras High School for those 10 years of age and older.