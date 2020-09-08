New Details On Fatal Motorcycle VS. Semi HWY 108/120 Crash

Keystone, CA – Tragically, the CHP reports that a motorcycle rider that died in Saturday’s Highway 108/120 crash had lent a helping hand to another rider moments before the collision.

The wreck happened just before noon on the eastbound lanes of the highway between Rushing Hill Lookout Road and Green Springs Road, as reported here. The CHP reports a 68-year-old male from Modesto riding a 1999 Harley Davidson Motorcycle seeing another broken down bike on the north shoulder stopped to help. His name is not being released pending family notification.

After rendering assisting, the CHP recounts that the rider pulled back onto the highway right in front of a 2012 Kenworth Big Rig, driven by 63-year-old Erik Roen of Knights Ferry, with a flatbed trailer hauling a dozer. CPR was performed on the rider, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The outside eastbound lane was shut down for about two hours with officers directing one-lane traffic. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP