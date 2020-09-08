PG&E Turns Off The Lights

PSPS Events Across California View Photo

Sonora, CA — The power was turned off late Monday evening for much of the Mother Lode as part of the PG&E Planned Power Outage.

Meanwhile, smoke from the Creek Fire in Fresno County has been inundating much of the region this morning. The latest on the situation in Tuolumne County is that the outage is impacting around 29,800 customers and in Calaveras County it is around 13,000.

PG&E reports that the plan is to restore power to the region by late in the day on Wednesday.

During the duration of the outage, Community Resource Centers will be open in Tuolumne County at the Columbia Elementary School, Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, Eproson Park in Twain Harte and Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland. The centers will be open from 8am-10pm. There will be wi-fi, device charging stations, water, snacks and restrooms.

Also, the Tuolumne County cooling center is being moved to the Jamestown Community Hall at 18250 Main Street. It will be open from 11am-7pm today and tomorrow.

In Calaveras County, Community Resource Centers are open at the Chapel of the Pines in Arnold, the Murphys Fire Protection District, the VFW building in West Point and the Saint Matthews Church in San Andreas. The hours are 8am-10pm.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to PG&E on Sunday to see if there was a safety message for the community ahead of the outages, given the possibility of smoke from the Creek Fire, and near triple-digit temperatures projected today. However, there was no response.