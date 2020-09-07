Calaveras Bracing For Planned Power Outages

PSPS Planned Event View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — While PG&E is not planning to cut power in Tuolumne County this evening, 11,600 customers in Calaveras County could lose electricity.

That is according the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services. The agency reports that PG&E is executing a plan to open three Community Resource Centers in the communities of Murphys, Arnold and West Point.

Calaveras OES reports, “The areas in the scope run east of Rich Gulch, Mountain Ranch and Murphys, including: Bummerville, Wilseyville, Glencoe, Independence, Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Forest Meadows, Red Apple, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Arnold, White Pines and Camp Connell.”

The outage is anticipated to start sometime late this evening and continue into Wednesday. To find information about a specific address, click here.