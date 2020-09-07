PG&E Again Changes Course On Tuolumne County Planned Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is back on the list this morning for a planned power outage starting at around 11pm this evening and continuing through 7pm on Wednesday.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Liz Peterson reports that PG&E has notified her that they are expanding the outage from the initial 11,000 customers in the county to around 30,000.

PG&E will begin setting up Community Resource Centers in various locations throughout the county, and more specifics will be released later today.

The decision by PG&E to cutoff power may create unique public health challenges, as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits tomorrow in the lower foothills, and there is drift smoke from the nearby Creek Fire. Running an air conditioner will no longer be an option for many of those impacted unless they have a backup generator.

PG&E notes that the region is under a fire weather watch, as strong offshore winds are anticipated in combination with dry fuels.