Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As Creek Fire Continues To Grow

Fresno County, CA — The Creek Fire, which has been putting off considerable drift smoke into the Mother Lode, is over 73,000 acres and there is no containment.

It is burning near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest. On Saturday evacuation warnings were issued in parts of Fresno and Madera counties, and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has also now added the area around Fish Camp, between the Mariposa County line to the Yosemite National Park border. Those impacted can go to an evacuation center open at the Oakhurst Community Center.

Over 800 firefighters are assigned to the Creek Fire, with many more on the way. Hot and dry conditions remain a concern again today.

Related to the fire, Governor Gavin Newsom has now declared a related State of Emergency for Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.

