Clarification On Possible Areas To Be De-energized if PG&E Turns Off Power

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. power outage, PSPS View Photo

Sonora, CA – PG&E has better defined the areas in Tuolumne County that could have their power shut off due to wildfire risk.

While the PG&E chart and map below have not changed and the status of the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) remains a “watch,” as reported here Saturday, there is clarification on the specific areas that could be impacted. Tuolumne County Office Of Emergency Services (OES) Coordinator Liz Peterson tells Clarke Broadcasting details, “At this point, if they move forward with a PSPS event starting tomorrow, it appears power would be de-energized to almost all customers north of Highway 108 and south of the Calaveras County line, west of the Cedar Ridge area and east of New Melones.” She adds, “It does appear Willow Springs and a few areas on the border of Highway 108 could be de-energized as well.”

Peterson also notes that all areas in the southern part of the county, including Groveland, will likely remain energized. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the news center.