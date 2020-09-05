Mostly sunny
PG&E Alerts Mother Lode To Possible PSPS Next Week

By Tracey Petersen
Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E

Sonora, CA – PG&E has alerted Tuolumne County officials to the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) two days next week.

The utility points to an offshore wind event developing overnight Monday night and blowing through into Wednesday. The PG&E chart and map below show that zone 5 and 8 are included in the potential power shutoff on Tuesday (Sept. 8) and Wednesday (Sept.9).. Zone 5 includes Alpine, Amador and Calaveras while 8 encompasses those same Mother Lode counties along with Tuolumne and Mariposa.

PGE PSPS Potential charts and map

Currently, the status for the outage is elevated, which the company determines as, “An upcoming event (a period of gusty winds, dry conditions, heightened risk) is being monitored for an increased potential of a PSPS event.”

Tuolumne County Office Of Emergency Services (OES) Coordinator Liz Peterson tells Clarke Broadcasting that her office received a call from PG&E late Friday warning of a potential for a PSPS. She adds, “At this point, they are still only watching the weather.”  An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

 

