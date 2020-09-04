Hot Temps Expected To Bring More Visitors/Traffic For Labor Day Weekend

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – As the temperatures heat up this Labor Day weekend more vehicles are expected on the highways as people try to escape to the high country for cooler temperatures.

With that in mind, the Sonora Unit of the CHP reminds that its officers will be out in force patrolling the highway during its Maximum Enforcement Period. It begins Friday (Sept.4) at 6 p.m. and ends Monday (Sept.8) at midnight. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado anticipates heavy traffic due to the sizzling temps.

“We’re going to have tourists up here and just have some patients and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle ahead. Come Monday when everyone goes to leave just know that there will be a back up of traffic.”

Machado warns drivers to slow down and use caution especially those who are not familiar with the curvy roads. Another big concern with the current heat and dry conditions is fire threat. Machado explains, “If you need to pull over just be very cognitive that you don’t park on top of tall grass as the bottom of the vehicle will be hot and can cause a fire that could be devastating this time of year.”

The main violations officers will be looking for details Machado is speeding, driving under the influence and distracted driving.