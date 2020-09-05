Mostly clear
Rodefer Will Kickoff Supervisor Series

By B.J. Hansen
Karl Rodefer

Karl Rodefer

Jamestown, CA — This weekend is the first segment in a five part Mother Lode Views series featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors.

District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer will be the initial guest. Clarke Broadcasting conducts the series annually this time of the year as a way to learn more about issues facing the specific districts, and the county as a whole. Next week, the show will feature Supervisor Sherri Brennan of District One, and the later shows will feature Ryan Campbell, Anaiah Kirk and John Gray.

Rodefer’s District Five covers the greater Jamestown and Columbia region.

