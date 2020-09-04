Stanislaus National Forest Anticipated To Busy This Labor Day

Sonora, CA — On this Labor Day weekend, many will likely be heading to the high country in hopes of beating the heat.

Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund says it is important to plan ahead and be flexible.

If looking for a camping spot, she says, “We recommend having a couple of alternatives, so if its too busy, you can try those others.”

In addition, she notes, “Please be sure to follow all of our campfire restrictions. Right now, fires are only allowed in developed campgrounds in established campground fire rings.”

Fires outside of designated campgrounds are strictly prohibited.

In light of COVID-19, the Forest Service is also asking people to recreate as close to home as possible. Maintain six feet of social distancing from others, do not gather in large groups, and “pack in and pack out.”

Regarding the latter, Fredlund says it has been a challenge to keep the forest clean with so many people visiting over the recent months, so she hopes everyone will help out this weekend.