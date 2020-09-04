Angels Camp PD Reports Social Security Scam

Social Security Scam Warning View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Be aware of a telephone scam that is being reported by locals to law enforcement officials.

The Angels Camp Police Department reports that various people have been receiving phone calls from someone claiming to represent Social Security. The scammers say that there is an issue with the community member’s Social Security in an attempt to solicit personal information and to get money.

The Police Department reports, “It is important to be aware of Social Security scams. Scammers have been known to use threatening language and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action.”

The PD says to hang up if you receive a suspicious call and never give personal information or money. You are also encouraged to report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General at: OIG.SSA.GOV or by calling 1-800-269-0271.