Highspeed Chase In Moccasin Area While Moc Fire Burned

CHP patrol car View Photo

Moccasin, CA — With several roadways closed while firefighters battled the Moc Fire in the Moccasin area, one driver blew right through a closure and led a CHP officer on a highspeed chase.

While overseeing the closure at Jacksonville Road and Highway 120 on the morning of August 24th, Officer Steve Machado was surprised when a 2003 Acura RSX raced right past him heading towards the flames. Machado recounts, “I tried to get out of the car and stop him by putting my hand up. He just went through. As soon as I caught up to him, he just started going and we were starting to get our speeds up to over a hundred.”

At the Highway 49 intersection, where the flames were burning on both sides about a mile down, the driver, 22-year-old Gage Parsons of Big Oaks Flat, continued down Highway 120 and turned onto Old Priest Grade. Near the top of the grade, his car became disabled. Machado was able to take Parson into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle turned up several fireworks, which are illegal in Tuolumne County. Machado says it is unclear if that is why Parson fled, as he refused to answer any questions. Regardless, Parson now also faces felony evading charges and his bail was set at $50,000. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the incident.