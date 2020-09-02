State Property Tax Postponement Applications Now Available

CA Controller Betty Yee Speaks In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – Homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and who meet income, equity, and other requirements can postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

Applications for California’s Property Tax Postponement (PTP) Program for the 2020-2021 tax year are now available, announced State Controller Betty T. Yee on Wednesday. As of last year, manufactured homes are also eligible for the property tax deferment program.

In the 2019-2020 tax year, Yee details that California homeowners were able to postpone more than $4 million in residential property taxes. She adds that the addition of those homes made tax deferment available to a greater number of seniors and Californians with disabilities living on fixed incomes.

Yee also informs that eligibility has been expanded this year, with the household income limit raised from $35,500 to $45,000. For the 2020-21 tax year, household income is based on the 2019 calendar year.

The controller’s office adds that funding for PTP is limited, and applications will be processed beginning October 1 in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements. A lien will be placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed with the Department of Housing and Community Development for a manufactured home until the account is paid in full.

Applications and additional program details can be found by clicking here or calling (800) 952-5661.