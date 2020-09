Mariposa County, CA — Officials quickly stopped a grass fire east of Lake Don Pedro.

It ignited this morning on Granite Springs Road near Penon Blanco Road. Air resources have been released as the forward spread has been stopped at two acres. Be prepared for activity in the area as crews mop-up the incident. The CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit is the lead agency on the fire, but resources from Tuolumne County also responded.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

Our Fire Information Section is under the “Community” section here, or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.