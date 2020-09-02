Mostly cloudy
Sonora Man Arrested For Robbery At Department Store

By B.J. Hansen
TCSO At Kohl's

TCSO At Kohl's

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man allegedly stole a wallet, and then brandished a knife when he was confronted by a store employee.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Kohl’s in the Junction Shopping Center. Store employees gave deputies a vehicle description of the suspect, and direction of travel, and were able to successfully locate and pull it over.

The suspect, 48-year-old Cosmo Byrd was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Cosmo was already on parole and was charged with robbery and violation of parole.

