San Joaquin County Resident Arrested After Altercation With Sonora Deputy

Sonora Police Car View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Sonora Deputy, following up on an investigation in Downtown Sonora, encountered some trouble with a San Joaquin County Resident. According to the Sonora Police, 19-year-old James Davis of Lockeford encountered the deputy’s parked patrol vehicle Monday morning. Davis reportedly attempted to get into the front driver seat of the patrol car. The deputy prevented Davis from getting in, but was spit at and physically assaulted. During the struggle, Davis also attempted to take the deputy’s baton from his duty belt.

The deputy was eventually able to gain control of Davis and restrain him. Minor injuries were reported by the deputy as a result of the altercation. Davis was arrested for resisting arrest with violence, battery against a Peace Officer, and taking a weapon, other than a firearm, from a Peace Officer.