Tuttletown, CA — A traffic accident is backing up traffic on Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road.

A logging truck has lost its load while going through a curve in the road. The CHP is on scene, and Caltrans officials are also responding to the incident. Avoid the area if possible, and be prepared for a traffic delay.

Written by BJ Hansen.

