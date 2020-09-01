Mostly cloudy
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hundreds Without Power In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage Near Cedar Ridge

Power Outage Near Cedar Ridge

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is a power outage near Cedar Ridge/Phoenix Lake impacting 290 PG&E customers.

Some people in the area reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at around 5:15am when the power went out. PG&E is still investigating what caused the outage. The company hopes to have power restored by 9:30am. It is impacting areas like Old Oak Ranch Road, White Fang Drive, Rusty Spur Road, Hitching Post Road, Oxbow Lane, Pack Trail Road, Stable Road, Caddo Circle and Saddle Court.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 