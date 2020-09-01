Hundreds Without Power In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — There is a power outage near Cedar Ridge/Phoenix Lake impacting 290 PG&E customers.

Some people in the area reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at around 5:15am when the power went out. PG&E is still investigating what caused the outage. The company hopes to have power restored by 9:30am. It is impacting areas like Old Oak Ranch Road, White Fang Drive, Rusty Spur Road, Hitching Post Road, Oxbow Lane, Pack Trail Road, Stable Road, Caddo Circle and Saddle Court.

Written by BJ Hansen.

