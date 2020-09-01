Hundreds Without Power In Tuolumne County
Power Outage Near Cedar Ridge
Sonora, CA — There is a power outage near Cedar Ridge/Phoenix Lake impacting 290 PG&E customers.
Some people in the area reported hearing what sounded like an explosion at around 5:15am when the power went out. PG&E is still investigating what caused the outage. The company hopes to have power restored by 9:30am. It is impacting areas like Old Oak Ranch Road, White Fang Drive, Rusty Spur Road, Hitching Post Road, Oxbow Lane, Pack Trail Road, Stable Road, Caddo Circle and Saddle Court.