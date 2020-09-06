Short Week For Several Areas Of Road Work

Crews working on the Marshes Flat Road concrete ledge in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County View Photo

A few areas of Caltrans work scheduled after Labor Day this week in Tuolumne and Calaveras will delay travel for some commuters.

Road repairs in Calaveras County along several roadways, including Parrotts Ferry Road, will delay travelers. The details are here.

On Highway 49 between Columbia Way and Shaws Flat Road one of the two lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work begins Wednesday and Thursday at 8 AM and goes until 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 one mile north of the Vista Point overlooking at New Melones and one mile south of the Carson Hill rest area drainage work will delay traffic. Work in both areas is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties, Bear Valley Road drainage work is planned. The right and left shoulders of HWY 49 will be closed Peaceful Oak from 8 AM to 4 PM.

East of the Calaveras/San Joaquin County Line on Highway 4 crews plan to replace pavement markers for just over 21 miles. The work begins Wednesday and Thursday at 9 AM and goes until 4 PM.

In Calaveras on Highway 26 between the Campo Seco Turnpike and Church Street traffic will be limited to one-way for tree work. The work is scheduled Tuesday though Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM.

At the Peaceful Oak Road Bridge nighttime bridgework will continue. This week it will start at 9 PM Wednesday and end at 6 AM each night through Friday.

Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Friday. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas.

On Highway 120 at the Moccasin Creek Bridge to Old Priest Grade Road expect one-way traffic control for highway construction. The work is scheduled at night and continues from Old Priest Grade Road to Ferretti Road as well. This week work begins Tuesday at 7 PM until 6 AM each night through Friday. Another section of work on HWY 120 will be from Hopper Street to Ferretti Road in East Groveland, that drainage will be during the day from 6 AM to 3 PM and from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite National Park Boundry highway construction will continue Wednesday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM except on Friday when it will wrap up by 3 PM. From Yosemite Lakes Drive to Hardin Flat Road more drainage work will limit traffic to one-way. That drainage work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 6 AM until 6 PM except on Friday when it will wrap up by 3 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.