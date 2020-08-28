Road Repairs Creating Long Delays In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Road repairs underway in Calaveras County can bring long delays for motorists, especially on one heavily traveled route.

Road microsurfacing projects slated to last for another two weeks along several roadways including Parrotts Ferry Road could bring up to 20-minute halts to traffic. Below are the locations that will be impacted through September 11th:

One-way traffic controls with flaggers will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Public Works officials relay that residents should anticipate anywhere from 10 to 20-minute delays while material cures at intersecting streets and traffic controls. Also, residents in these areas are being asked to park their vehicles off the affected roadways. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel and signage in the cone zones.

Contracted to conduct the road resurfacing is George Reed, Inc., and Pavement Coatings Co. out of Sacramento. Questions regarding the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.