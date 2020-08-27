Update: Car Crash On Sidewalk Across From Red Church

Car smashed into sidewalk and concrete fence of home next door to Red Church in Sonora View Photo

Update at 5:17 p.m.: Sonora police relays that the wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely once again after a vehicle crashed into a concrete fence at a home next door to the Red Church. Police add that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash on North Washington Street/Highway 49. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 4:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A car has crashed into the sidewalk across from the Red Church.

Sonora Police are directing traffic on North Washington Street/Highway 49 at the Elkin intersection. They relay that a Volvo sedan went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, smashing into a concrete fence surround a home on the corner. The car is partially blocking the northbound lane. Officers are directing one-way traffic, which is getting backed up. A tow truck is on the scene now and the roadway should be cleared soon, according to police.

The car has major front end damage. There are no details as to exactly what caused the car to crash.