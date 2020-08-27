Power Outage In Tuttletown, Along HWY 49

Power Outage in Tuttletown along Highway 49 View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – Just before noon the lights went out for 115 homes and businesses in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

PG&E reports that the outage runs along Highway 49, stretching from about Rawhide Road to around Jackass Hill Road. It includes Tuttletown and Fraguero roads on the east side of the highway and Tin Horn Mine, Wilcox Ranch and Sheppard Ranch roads on the west.

The utility reports that a crew is at the outage location and hope to have the electricity turn back on sometime in the three o’clock hour. A cause has yet to be determined.