Groveland, CA — Paving on Old Priest Grad was suspended due to the Moc Fire, and officials say work will resume next week.

George Reed Construction is overseeing the project. Old Priest Grade will be closed during the evening and early morning hours between Sunday, August 30, and Thursday, September 4. The work will run from 7pm-7am. New Priest Grade is the alternate route.