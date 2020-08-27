Moc Fire Enters Final Containment Stages

Caltrans making repairs in Moc Fire burn area View Photo

Moccasin, CA — The Moc Fire which ignited on August 20 near Highway 49/120 in Moccasin is nearing full containment.

CAL Fire spokesperson David Lauchner says, “The Moc Fire was held at 2,800 acres thanks to the hard work of the firefighters on scene. We are currently at an 80-percent containment and kind of in a mop-up phase right now and winding things down.”

Crews will be working to reinforce perimeter lines to accomplish full containment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. All roads are open and evacuation orders are lifted.

With the fire now under control, the incident command team reports that it will no longer be releasing daily briefing reports. 468 firefighters are assigned the incident, and the number will continue to decrease over the coming days.