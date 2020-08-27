Habitat For Humanity Calaveras 16th Annual Hoedown for Humanity

Instead of gathering for their traditional Hoedown BBQ fundraising picnic in Murphys Park this year, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras has partnered with Greater Giving to host the first ever Online Hoedown for Humanity.

Todd Peterson, Habitat For Humanity Calaveras Board President, was Thrusday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Peterson, “We need your support this year more than any time in our 21-year history. We are currently getting the licenses, permits and approvals needed to build over 100 affordable workforce homes in Angels Camp over the next decade. Known as the “Copello Development”, this new neighborhood will sit on 17 acres of land generously donated by a local resident.”

All of the proceeds from the Online Hoedown will go to help fund the start-up costs of this project – over $200,000 is needed before construction can even begin. Funds raised by the Online Hoedown stay will stay in Calaveras County.

Greater Giving is an organization the deals exclusively with non-profits to help them create fundraisers like this.

For the past fifteen years, the Hoedown For Humanity was the largest fundraiser of the year for Habitat Calaveras. This year, the event is completely online.

The Hoedown will continue through Saturday night. To participate, log on to https://www.habitatcalaveras.org/ and click the 16th annual Hoedown link. Viewers will be able to browse through over forty silent auction items. There is also a raffle drawing for a vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Donations are tax-deductible.

Habitat Calaveras has been serving Calaveras County since 1996. They have built 15 homes and repaired hundreds of home,s all in Calaveras County. For more information, call 209-890-3848.

