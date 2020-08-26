TUD Alerting Public To Mainline Break

Sunny
By Tracey Petersen
TUD logo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is alerting the public to a major mainline break on Loungeway Road near the Lucky Strike Trail intersection in Sonora.

Residents in the area have been calling 911 reporting gushing water that could be seen pooling in the area. A TUD crew us responding to the scene to make repairs, so district officials ask that the incident not be reported to 911, as it is tying up the phone lines. District officials say water in the immediate area will be turned off and the outage could last up to three hours.

 

