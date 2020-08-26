Update: Fire Reported Off Stockton Road In Sonora, Forward Progress Stopped

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 1:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on a vegetation/structure fire that ignited off West Stockton Road in the Sonora area. The fire ignited in the brush and spread to a small shack-like structure at the Camp Hope homeless encampment. CAL Fire relays the fire was a quarter acre in size.

Sonora Police report that West Stockton Road remains closed at Highway 108 as crews are mopping up, but should be reopened shortly. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:13 p.m.: Sonora, CA — CAL Fire crews are battling a vegetation/structure fire off West Stockton Road in the Sonora area. The fire is reported to have ignited in the Camp Hope homeless encampment. CAL Fire also reports that a shack is on fire.

Sonora Police report that West Stockton Road has been closed at Highway 108 to allow crews to actively fight the flames. There is no word on the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any other structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.