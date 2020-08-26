Crews Making Progress On Northern California Mega Fires

CAL Fire Map View Photo

Stanislaus County, CA — Containment is growing on a trio of lightning complex fires, two of which have each burned over 350,000 acres.

The SCU Complex Fire is 365,772 acres and 25-percent contained. It is located in the Bay Area and Central Valley. The series of lightning fires, grouped as one incident, is burning throughout the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.

To the north, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 357,046 acres and is 33-percent contained. It is burning in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano.

The CZU Lightning Fire, burning in the Santa Cruz mountains and parts of San Mateo County is 79,640 acres and is 19-percent contained.

CAL Fire says officials have been taking advantage of the cooler evening and early morning temperatures, and higher humidity, over the past 24 hours.

Drift smoke from the fires has created unhealthy air quality across much of the Northern California. There are over 14,000 firefighters battling blazes across the state. There have been seven fatalities and at least 1,400 homes destroyed.