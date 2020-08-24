Firefighters Gaining More Containment On Moc Fire

Fire Map Moc Fire plus Rim, Ferguson, and Detwiler View Photos

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire reports that the Moc Fire continues to threaten approximately 1,500 residences.

The positive news is that the fire has been holding over recent days at 2,800 acres, and there is now 20-percent containment. Two outbuildings have been destroyed, there are 750 firefighters on scene, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

CAL Fire’s morning briefing notes, “The fire behavior has hampered fighting efforts over the last operational period and the fire still poses a significant threat to Priest Coulterville Rd. CAL Fire is working with local utility agencies to restore power where it does not pose a threat to firefighter safety.”

Officials will provide an operational update at a public meeting today at 11am in the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Mandatory Evacuation and Fire Advisements are still in effect:

Marshes Flat Rd to Moccasin Ranch Estates, Old and New Priest Grade, Priest Coulterville Rd.,Second Garrote, Yosemite Springs, Old Hwy 120, All of Big Oak Flat, Wards Ferry Rd, Merrell Rd, Hwy 120 all the way to Smith Station Rd., Pine Mountain Lake, All of Ferretti Rd, Hwy 120 up to Smith station, and all roads off the highway

Multiple road closures in the area. Road Conditions: Open with no restrictions Greeley Hill (J132) / Smith Station Closed: Hwy 49N from Penon Blanco to Hwy 120 All North intersecting roads on Greeley Hill Road (J132) / Smith Station from Priest Coulterville to the Mariposa / Tuolumne County

Fire WARNING Area: Hwy 49 North from the Mariposa / Tuolumne County Line to Mary Harrison Mine Rd and all side roads

Coulterville- From 4700 Block of J132 to Priest Coulterville Rd

Greeley Hill- All roads South on Greeley Hill Road (J132) from Priest Coulterville to Smith Station

Evacuation Center

Motherlode Fairgrounds (pets and livestock allowed)

220 Southgate Road, Sonora)

Small Animal Evacuation – Small Animals can be taken to the Mariposa SPCA located at 5599 CA-49, Mariposa, CA 95338

