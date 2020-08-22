Sadly, Calaveras County Records Second Death Related To COVID-19

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-8-21-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Another Calaveras County resident has died and there are 16 new cases along with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a care facility in the county.

Health officials disclose the deceased was a female between the age of 50 to 64 years of age. They state, “She was unable to recover and passed away in a hospital outside of the county. HIPAA privacy rules regulate the sharing of protected health information. No additional information is available about the individual. “

There was a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday. They include one female and one male between 0 to 17 years of age, seven females and two males between 18 to 49 years of age, three females and two males between 50-64 years of age. There were nine cases reported in District 1, four cases in District 2, and three cases in District 5. There are no cases to report from Districts 3 and 4.

The Avalon Health Care San Andreas is also reporting an outbreak at the facility involving staff and residents. Health officials say the epidemiology staff and Avalon’s infection control representatives are currently investigating to determine the extent of the outbreak and other residents or staff that may have been infected.

“We are thinking of the family and the community who are grieving a loved one who passed away from COVID-19. We must remain vigilant and continue to take actions that protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “It requires people to commit to doing what we know works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

There are 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in the county. Of those cases, 168 have since recovered and 27 cases remain active. There are not two total reported deaths.