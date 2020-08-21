Record Breaking Fundraiser For Meals On Wheels

Ron Patel, Stan Forrest, Kristi Conforti, Allie Lincoln, Maryann Curmi, Mark Grauer and Larry England View Photo

Sonora, CA — Via a Friday morning radiothon, the Mother Lode stepped up to help fund a critical local program.

We reported earlier that this year’s Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels dinner and auction could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, so a radiothon was held in its place on Clarke Broadcasting’s Star 92.7 radio station. It total, at least $190,000 was raised, with more donations still to be tabulated. Last year’s event, a record at the time, raised $140,000.

Event co-chair, Stan Forrest, says, “This community is just amazing. It comes forward every year and supports this program.” He notes that some of the sponsors doubled their donations this year.

Fellow co-chair, Ron Patel, adds, “We’re so thankful for the donors, and sponsors, who gave so generously.”

It will help purchase at least 25,500 meals, about a third of those delivered over the course of the year.

The Sonora Area Foundation stepped up to deliver a $50,000 matching grant. SAF Grants Administrator, Allie Lincoln, says, “Meals on Wheels is such an important program, and the foundation, and our board, is very happy to offer more support this year.”

Morning show host, Maryann Curmi, who helped lead the radiothon, says, “Having personally known friends who have used the services of Meals on Wheels, I know that it is just as much about the human touch, and interactions with the drivers, as it is about the food that is delivered. Thank God for Meals on Wheels and everyone who has contributed.”

Star 92.7 Program Director Mark Grauer says, “Getting to talk this morning with some of the senior citizens in our community that need Meals on Wheels gave me a whole new love for the program.”

Sierra Senior Providers CEO Kristi Conforti wrapped it up by saying, “It was overwhelming how the people were calling and thanking us for the services provided. We are grateful, and everyone really stepped up.”