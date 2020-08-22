Superintendent Parker Details Latest On Schools

Sonora, CA — The new school year in Tuolumne County, initiating with distance learning, commenced this week.

Educators are adapting for the times and also planning for what comes next, and how to eventually bring students back on campus. On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will give an update on the current school status, and ongoing planning efforts. She will also speak about technology challenges and efforts to bridge the gap.