Salt Fire Holds At 1,789 Acres

By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

Copperopolis, CA — There is no change this morning when it comes to the size and containment estimate of the Salt Fire near Copperopolis.

The blaze, near the Salt Springs Reservoir, is 1,789 acres and 35-percent contained. Firefighters will remain on scene for an extended period. Officials are still investigating what ignited the fire.

Yesterday officials contained a nearby “Flint fire” on Flint Street near Rock Creek Road. It was 55 acres.

Wildfires are burning across California, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a State of Emergency. Smoke continues to inundate much of the state, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Sierra Foothills.

