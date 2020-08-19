Latest On Cooling Centers Open In The Mother Lode

Sunday Sunset In Mother Lode Before Eclipse View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to the excessive heatwave, several cooling centers remain available to those in need.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department notes that county cooling centers at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road and the Groveland Library on Main Street are open through 7 p.m. this evening and will not be extended at this point although officials continue to monitor the weather situation.

In Calaveras County, there are four operating from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Thursday. These are at the Jenny Lind Elementary School in Valley Springs, Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp, San Andreas Library, and Copper Grille at Copper Valley Golf Club in Copperopolis. Murphys Fire Protection District is also hosting a location in the district’s training center at 58 Jones Street from 1 to 6 p.m. daily until further notice.