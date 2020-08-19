Mostly cloudy
Widespread PG&E Outage In Calaveras County

By Tori James
San Andreas, CA — A power outage in Calaveras County is impacting 4,181 customers.

Pacific Gas & Electric says the outage is unrelated to the rolling Flex Alert outages that officials had been warning about due to the prolonged excessive heat. It is impacting parts of Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Vallecito, Douglas Flat, Murphys and San Andreas. The cause is still under investigation and there is no estimated power restoration time yet.

The utility reports the lights went out for the impacted customers at 11:33 a.m. although some of the affected residents who contacted the NewsCenter reported getting alerts later than that.

