Energy Blackouts Avoided But Threat Remains

Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode received a warning notification from PG&E yesterday that the power was potentially going to be shut off for an hour last night.

It was due to high energy demand driven by the continued heatwave.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo states, “Customers across the state responded to the call to conserve energy, helping to avert the need for rotating outages.”

PG&E reports that customers should still be prepared today and tomorrow for the threat of rotating outages, specifically between the hours or 3-10pm. Energy conversation measures are strongly encouraged.

PG&E Tips to Save Energy and Reduce Usage

Raise the thermostat: Cool homes and use air conditioners more during morning hours. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home during the rest of the day, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off when not at home.

Use a ceiling fan: Turn on a ceiling fan when using the air conditioner, which will allow the thermostat to be raised about 4 degrees to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room.

Cover windows: Use shade coverings and awnings so the air conditioner won't have to work as hard to cool the home.

Avoid using the oven: Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Limit the opening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.

Clean clothes and dishes early: Use large energy-consuming appliances like washing machines and dishwashers earlier in the day or late at night after 10:00 pm.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool

Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.

Keep an emergency contact list: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.

Have a buddy system: Check in on elderly or frail people.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.

Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.