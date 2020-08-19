Calaveras Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras COVID Numbers Aug 18 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Seven new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Calaveras County.

On Tuesday, Calaveras Public Health officials reported the additional cases, which involve one female under 17 years of age, two females between 18 and 49, two females between 50 and 64, and one female and one male over the age of 65. This brings the total to 181 confirmed cases of which 160 are recovered and 20 are active. There is one related death to date.

Of the seven new cases, two each are in Districts 1 and 2; Districts 3, 4, and 5 each had one case.

County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita noted that on Monday, Calaveras was put on the County Monitoring List, which means it must roll back business operations beginning Thursday at 1 a.m. as we reported here.

He stresses that residents can turn around the setback by committing to doing what works to prevent the infection spread such as practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering, getting tested, washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, and avoiding any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.