Drift Smoke Arrives Across Mother Lode

Smokey Skies In Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are various fires burning across Northern California, so drift smoke can be anticipated over the coming days, depending on wind conditions.

Notably, to the north, the Loyalton Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest is up over 39,000 acres and is 10-percent contained.

To the south, in Fresno County, nine miles south of Coalinga, the Hills Fire is 1,420 acres and 25-percent contained.

In Mono County, the 2,000 acre Beach Fire is 60-percent contained and burning in the area near Highway 120 outside of Mono Basin State Park.

To the west, the River Fire burning outside of Salinas is 2,800 acres and 10-percent contained. Also to the west, in the Central Valley, the Canyon Zone Fire near Patterson is 1,800 acres with no containment.

To the northwest, the Hennessey Fire outside of St. Helena, in Napa County, is 2,400 acres with no containment.