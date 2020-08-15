Update: Firefighters Battling Blaze Near Don Pedro, Contained

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 7:35 a.m.: CAL Fire ground crews quickly extinguish a grass fire in the Lake Don Pedro area.

The flames broke out on the 6200 block of Casilla Court near Enramada Drive in the La Grange area around 7 a.m. Crews were able to contain the blaze at over two acres in about ten minutes. All incoming resources were called off the fire and what sparked it is under investigation. A small crew will remain on scene mopping up.

Original post at 7:15 a.m.: La Grange, CA — CAL Fire ground crews are working to extinguish a grass fire in the Lake Don Pedro area this morning.

The flames broke out on the 6200 block of Casilla Court near Enramada Drive in the La Grange area. There are no further details regarding the fire’s size rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.