Calaveras Up To 174 COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County COVID-19 Numbers Aug 14 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

This brings Calaveras to a total of 174 confirmed cases to date. The new cases include four females and two males between 18 to 49 years of age, three females and one male between 50 and 64, and two females and one male over 65.

Six cases were reported in District 1. Districts 2, 3, and 4 each had one case, and District 5 had four cases.

“We urge people to commit to doing what we know works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick,” states County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita. “Avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with. Let’s do our part slow the spread.”

Of the county’s 174 confirmed cases, 150 cases have since recovered while 23 cases remain active. There has been one reported death related to the virus.