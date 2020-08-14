No Or Super Slow Mail Delivery? You’re Not Alone

USPS Mail Carrier with COVID-19 protocol face mask View Photo

Sonora, CA – Postal customers across the country and the Mother Lode have been complaining of slow mail delivery.

On Friday alone, Clarke Broadcasting received numerous calls and emails in the NewsCenter from residents in Sonora, Phoenix Lake, and Jamestown. We reached out to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson Meiko Patton to learn if there were locally-based reasons for residents not getting mail for days or even a week at a time.

She acknowledged the issues reflect what the USPS is internally experiencing on a national level. “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heavy parcel volumes as customers continue to place online orders of essential items as they shelter in place,” Patton states. “Our employees are working diligently to keep up with the increased volume.”

Patton adds that the USPS is flexing its available resources to match the workload and appreciates customers’ patience and employees’ efforts, as conditions are changing on a day-to-day basis.